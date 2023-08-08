Concha y Toro UK has debuted an “unstuffy” wine brand called Joy in a push to convert younger adults to the category.

Joy, the company said, was designed to bring a “vibrant and sassy alternative” to mainstream wine offerings in grocery.

Four SKUs are available now in 489 Asda stores nationally: Fruity Rosé, Bright White, Juicy Red and Orange Spritz.

The products have an rsp of £7.50 per 75cl but will launch on promotion at £6.50.

The wines are between 8%-12% abv and eschew listing grape varieties in favour of tasting notes. The brand is also encouraging consumers to experiment using the drinks in cocktails.

Claire Raine, brands controller at Concha y Toro UK, said younger consumers often saw the wine aisle in supermarkets as “an intimidating place” filled with “inaccessible and boring” products.

“Joy has been created with them in mind,” she said. “The wines are relatable and relevant for their key drinking occasions –unstuffy, uncomplicated and perfect for sharing.”

The brand launched officially at an event at Menagerie Restaurant in Manchester on 2 August, with a live performance from singer-songwriter Ella Eyre.

It would adopt a “social first” marketing strategy and aimed to build a following based on “blissful sharing moments such as travel, music, food, dating and entertainment”, the brand added.

Parent Concha y Toro is the owner of Casillero del Diablo, the fifth-biggest wine brand in the UK, with sales of £186.2m [NIQ 52 w/e 23 April].

Diablo’s volumes have fallen by 12.4%, however, driven by a price repositioning that sought to “cement the premium positioning of the brand”, Concha y Toro UK said.