Specialist wine retailer Majestic has said Christmas 2023 was its best ever, with sales rising by 8.1% in the eight weeks to 25 December.

More than 60,000 new shoppers visited a Majestic store for the first time during this period, while fine wine sales also jumped by 13.4% as customers traded up over the festive season.

Friday 22 December was the “biggest day of trading in Majestic’s 43-year history,” with shoppers leaving it until the last minute to stock up on festive booze supplies.

The business said performance was boosted by the opening of six new stores during 2023, as well as the “strong performance” of its B2B division, Majestic Commercial, which now serves 2,300 restaurants, bars and pubs across the UK.

The Christmas performance topped “another year of progress and investment for Majestic, following its separation from Naked Wines plc and acquisition by Fortress Investment Group”, Majestic said.

It showed that “even during tougher times when consumers’ budgets are tight… customers trust Majestic’s quality, range, expertise and customer service” according to Majestic CEO John Colley.

This year was “shaping up to be another difficult year for consumers”, but Majestic’s focus would remain on “offering quality, unique products and helping even more customers discover fantastic wines, beers and spirits”, according to Colley.

“We have a strong balance sheet and will continue to invest in growth, with more exciting new stores planned this year, starting with Marlow and Christchurch in the spring,” he added.