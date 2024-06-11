M&S has updated its own-label spirits offer, following the appointment of Caroline Thompson-Hill as its head of beers, wines and spirits in March.

The retailer has listed 15 new products across vodka, gin, rum, liqueurs and RTD cocktails.

New SKUs include Copper Pot Vodka (rsp: £25/70cl) and Glaçon Vodka (£28/70cl), a pair of Jamaican rums in Coffee and Chocolate & Sea Salt (both rsps: £28) and a VSOP Armagnac aged for six years (rsp: £28/70cl).

There are two new gin ranges – Curious Heart (available in Lemon and Spiced), and 15 Acres (Citrus & Rosemary and Berry), as well as three vodka liqueurs (Caramel, Cherry and Honey) in aluminium bottles.

It has also added a ready-to-serve vodka martini cocktail in a gold ribbed bottle (rsp: £25/50cl).

The cocktail is also available as part of the Dame Joan Collins martini bouquet and vodka martini cocktail set (rsp: £70), a “luxurious gift” featuring 22 stems including white roses, lilies, freesias, laurel leaves and eucalyptus.

M&S’ own-label spirits refresh in full M&S Copper Pot Vodka (rsp: £25)

M&S Glaçon Vodka (£28)

M&S Curious Heart London Dry Gin – Lemon (£25)

M&S Curious Heart London Dry Gin – Spiced (£25)

M&S 16 Acres London Dry Gin – Citrus & Rosemary (£28)

M&S 16 Acres London Dry Gin – Berry (£28)

M&S Distillers Cove Jamaican Rum –- Chocolate & Sea Salt (£28)

M&S Distillers Cove Jamaican Rum – Coffee (£28)

M&S Armagnac (£28)

M&S Salted Caramel Vodka Liqueur (£12)

M&S Cherry Vodka Liqueur (£12)

M&S Honey Vodka Liqueur (£12)

M&S Marksologist Cherry Mai Tai (£3.50)

M&S Marksologist Blood Orange Margarita (£3.50)

M&S Vodka Martini Cocktail (£25)

Finally, the retailer has added a duo of canned RTDs to its M&S Marksologist range.

Cherry Mai Tai and Blood Orange Margarita (both rsps: £3.50/125ml) have joined a lineup that already includes serves such as Salted Caramel Espresso Martini, Smoked Pineapple Daiquiri, and Pink Grapefruit Paloma.

Thompson-Hill, hired as M&S’ new head of BWS in March, joined the retailer from Accolade Wines, where she headed up the wine giant’s European operations.

