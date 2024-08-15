Aldi is calling on A-level students to get in touch as it looks to fill 250 apprenticeship roles between now and the end of the year.

The discounter is offering opportunities in stores, warehouses, and as HGV drivers.

Aldi store apprentices can earn £8.44 per hour in year one, rising to £10.18 in year two and £11.83 in year three.

Successful applicants will have the chance to gain industry-recognised qualifications and be eligible for benefits including paid breaks, discounted cinema tickets, a bike to work scheme and money off holidays, according to the supermarket.

“With thousands of students across the country opening their results today, we’d encourage everyone to check out the wide range of roles we have on offer,” said Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes.

“Whether you know exactly what you want to do next, or you have no idea where to start, we’re on the lookout for talented young people like you to join our amazing teams across the UK.

“As we continue to open stores in new areas, it’s a really exciting time to join us on our mission to become the nation’s favourite place to shop and work.”

Aldi recently said it would create 1,000 new store roles by the end of the year as it opened one supermarket a week on average, building on the 1,020 it currently has across the UK.

Aldi store assistants are paid a sector-leading hourly rate of £13.65 within the M25 or £12.40 across the rest of the UK.

Applicants should visit aldirecruitment.co.uk.