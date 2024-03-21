Aldi has published a “wish list of priority locations” for new stores in London, including Notting Hill, Chelsea and Richmond.

The discounter has said it wants to open 100 more stores within the M25 – adding to the more than 50 it has now – and create about 3,500 jobs in a £500m investment. It has not specified a timeframe.

Aldi is offering property agents who recommend a previously unknown site a finder’s fee of either 1.5% of the freehold price or 10% of the first year’s leasehold rent.

It is looking for locations big enough for its standard 20,000 sq ft stores, which need around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

It is also on the lookout for sites to accommodate its Aldi Local store format, which is about 5,000 sq ft.

“We want to make high quality, affordable food accessible to all, but there are still many areas in the capital that don’t have access to an Aldi and, as a result, too many people have to make do with big prices at the traditional supermarkets,” said Jonathan Neale, Aldi UK MD of national real estate.

“The locations we’ve identified are places where there is demand for our stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”

Aldi’s priority London locations are:

Bromley

Beckenham

Richmond

Walthamstow

Wanstead

Winchmore Hill

Notting Hill

Chelsea

Kensington

Chiswick

Highbury

Hackney

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements is asked to contact NRE@aldi.co.uk