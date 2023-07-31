Aldi is to create more than 800 new shopworker jobs between now and Christmas as its UK estate surpasses 1,000 stores.

The discounter currently has 997 stores across the UK, with plans to open new ones in Oldham, Flitwick and Coventry, among other places. It is expected to reach the 1,000-store landmark – a target it set in 2014 – in early September.

Aldi said in February it would create more than 6,000 jobs in 2023, with its estate standing at over 990 stores at the time. The figure still stands for the calendar year according to the supermarket, which currently employs about 40,000 people.

Aldi pays store workers an industry-leading entry level rate of £11.40 per hour nationally and £12.85 per hour inside the M25. Unlike other major supermarkets it also offers paid breaks.

“As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country,” said Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

New roles are to include managerial, caretaker, cleaner and store apprentice positions. Those interested in applying should visit aldirecruitment.co.uk.

As revealed by The Grocer in February, Lidl is aiming for 25 new stores throughout the course of 2023, a significant reduction compared with its usual annual pipeline of about 50. The supermarket has said it is focusing investment on warehouse expansion, with its biggest-ever DC due to open in Luton in August. The pressure of high interest rates on Lidl’s parent Schwarz Group is also thought to be a factor in the slowdown.

Lidl had opened 15 of the planned 25 stores by April, taking its estate to over 960.