Quaker and Asda have partnered for a second year running to bring warm breakfasts to those in food poverty.

They are offering a free Quaker breakfast, as well as a free hot drink, at more than 200 Asda cafés across the UK, until 20 March.

The new breakfast initiative with Quaker is one of four live in Asda Cafés. The others are its Kids Eat for £1 offer, the over-60s £1 Winter Warmers soup and a roll offer and the Community Cuppa, which offers community groups meeting space later in the day with a free hot drink.

As part of its wider support for communities this winter, Quaker will also be donating up to three million warm breakfasts to support families through an on-pack promotion in collaboration with charities FareShare and Magic Breakfast.

The on pack promotion is available across selected lines in all major grocery multiples, and will see a bowl of Quaker donated for every pack purchased.

Quaker UK general manager at PepsiCo Divesh Parmar said: “One in four children are at risk of food insecurity in the UK, and as temperatures drop over winter, we know the very real impact of hunger increases.

“Collaborating closely with retail partners is vital in ensuring shoppers have access to a warm breakfast, so we’re delighted to be taking our partnership with Asda even further this year.”

Asda chief commercial officer Kris Comerford said: “We know that at this time of year, customers feel an additional strain on household budgets, especially with the colder weather.

“By bringing back the initiative in 2024 we hope it will prove to be impactful across the winter months for those who need it most.”