Bord Bia
Headquartered in Dublin, Bord Bia supports the national and international ambitions of Irish food, drink and horticulture businesses through its highly focused organisational structure and its network of offices in EMEA, Asia and the USA.
- Promotional Feature
Five ways Ireland can help navigate current supply chain issues
With a raft of trade bodies warning supply chain issues are set to worsen, could Ireland, a key strategic UK partner and supplier of food, drink and horticulture, offer a solution?
- Promotional Feature
Why beef sustainability is increasingly important to UK shoppers
Sustainability is increasingly influencing shoppers’ food and drink buying choices, including UK beef. Bord Bia (The Irish Food Board) recently undertook a comprehensive study to gain insight on how much this influences their purchasing decisions.
- Promotional Feature
How Ireland is driving sustainable production
As consumer pressure to take action on environmental issues increases, food and drink businesses, alongside governments, are setting ambitious targets to combat waste, reduce packaging and improve sustainability. And, in this regard, Ireland is one step ahead, says Bord Bia.
- Promotional Feature
Why local meat is trusted in the wake of Covid-19 and Brexit
Amid the confidence-sapping environment of Covid-19 and Brexit, there are signs that consumers are increasingly drawn to locally-sourced food.