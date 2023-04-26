MPK Garages is switching its supply deal from Morrisons Daily to Nisa.

The changeover will be happening over the next three months, with all 11 stores taking on a dual branded fascia with Nisa.

The first store to trade with the symbol group opened in Bristol last week. Its other 10 stores, which operate across Worcestershire, Yorkshire, Staffordshire and Derbyshire, will follow.

The stores vary in size from 1,000 to 3,000 sq ft, and will feature a range focused on food to go and chilled, complemented with Co-op own label across all categories.

“We are delighted to be working with the Nisa team, as we transition our stores to the new dual branded fascia,” said MPK Garages retail director Wayne Harrand.

“The Nisa and Co-op offering provides a solid platform for growth in our sector, as we continue to secure more market share in our local communities.

“We now have the scope to add value to our local customer experience and offer the best possible prices in store daily with the new Nisa supply deal. We are looking forward to working with Victoria Lockie and the Nisa team as we start a new journey together to deliver the best possible offering to our customers.”

Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie added: “We are delighted to have MPK Garages on board as part of the Nisa family and I’m really looking forward to working together.

“It’s been a really impressive team effort by everyone at Nisa, working closely with the team at MPK to make the move as smooth as possible and I am absolutely confident MPK customers will really enjoy the expanded new range now available to them.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing the portfolio of stores take on the dual Nisa fascia and format over the coming weeks and months and our dedicated team will be on hand to support them every step of the way.”

The announcement comes as Nisa retailer Amacor revealed last week it was switching three of its stores over to Morrisons Daily.

MD Martin Corban told The Grocer there were currently no plans to switch the rest of its 14 sites over to the franchise model, with the plan to focus on the three stores first and “rule out comparable data”.