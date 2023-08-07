Southern Co-op has completed its rollout of over half a million electronic shelf labels.

Now featured in its 197-strong store estate, the society said the ESLs would save approximately £220,000 annually in paper and printing costs.

The installation programme was delivered in partnership with Scotmid Co-op, which delivered the initial trial at one of its Scottish stores in December 2020.

Scotmid finished its rollout of more than half a million electronic shelf labels across 189 food stores in October.

“We trialled the technology with Scotmid Co-op at the very end of 2020, and the feedback from store colleagues was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we needed to move forward and roll this out across all of our stores,” said Southern Co-op retail proposition manager Pete Treasure.

“The technology has been wholeheartedly embraced by our colleagues, who often found the task of replacing the paper labels tedious.

“The best thing is that it enables promotions to change over as soon as a store opens its doors. Plus, the larger electronic labels can display legal information such as allergens, Think 25 messaging, and home delivery options.”

The technology is manufactured by Solum, a Samsung-invested company, and is run in partnership with Cambridge-based technology integrator Herbert Retail.