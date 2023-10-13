Tout’s Cleeve has come out on top as Forecourt Trader of the Year at the Forecourt Trader Awards 2023 last night.
The forecourt site, which also won best site in the south west & Wales with over four million litres per annum in the regional category, was praised for its unique £6m development.
It features a 4,100 sq ft store, Esso forecourt, an 82-capacity restaurant called The Maple, a hair salon, training facility, and head office.
“It’s a destination that contains all the things people want quickly and in-person,” said Forecourt Trader editor Merril Boulton. “It was designed around food art, knowledge and theatre and is bristling with innovation on all fronts. An amazing entry, a stunning development, many congratulations.”
Hosted by celebrity actor and comedian Stephen Mangan at the Park Plaza in Westminster Bridge, the award was collected by Jonathan Tout, whose parents Lesley and Philip Tout won in 2008, and his wife Zena.
The couple said the aim was to create an authentic experience for its customers and teams, with the store described as “mostly a supermarket, fairly like a farm shop, little like a discounter and nothing like a corner shop”.
Tout’s Cleeve was also crowed for three specialist category awards: Best Design & Development, Best Forecourt Innovation and Best Forecourt Loo.
Other notable winners included Rob Exelby, MD of Exelby Services, who received the Special Recognition Award decided by Forecourt Trader readers using an online voting system.
Exelby Services A19 North was winner of Forecourt Trader of the Year in 2021 and has recently completed an extensive sustainability project which will see the site cut its energy usage in half over the course of 2023.
Exelby Services is also partnering with hydrogen refuelling specialist Element 2 to develop two hydrogen refuelling stations.
The Best Oil Company Initiative was won by Gulf with its Oomph + Foresite sales optimisation system, while BP was highly commended for its Voice of the Customer Initiative.
“Times are extremely challenging, and we know that success is hard fought, as everyone navigates the road ahead – particularly at this time, when the road ahead is subject to so many changes,” added Boulton.
“Every year we are always amazed by the exceptional drive, ambition, and creativity of fuel retailers and how each year there is a new star pushing the boundaries.”
See below for a list of all the 2023 Forecourt Trader Award winners:
Forecourt Trader of the Year 2023
Tout’s Cleeve – Cleeve, North Somerset
Regional categories
London & South East over 4mlpa
Rontec Billingshurst – Billingshurst, West Sussex
London & South East up to 4mlpa
Budgens Frilford – Frilford, Oxfordshire
Midlands over 4mlpa
MFG Barton Mills Service Station – Barton Mills, Suffolk
Midlands up to 4mlpa
Welcome Break Newark Services – Balderton, Nottinghamshire
Northern England over 4mlpa
Winsford Gateway Service Station – Winsford, Cheshire
Northern England up to 4mlpa
Prospect Service Station – Ossett, West Yorkshire
Northern Ireland over 4mlpa
McCullagh’s Classic Service Station – Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Northern Ireland up to 4mlpa
Maxol Eurospar Kinnegar – Holywood, Co. Down
Scotland
Park Forfar – Longlevens, Forfar
West Country & Wales over 4mlpa
Tout’s Cleeve – Cleeve, North Somerset
West Country & Wales up to 4mlpa
Ascona Green Garage Bush Hill – Pembroke, Pembrokeshire
Best Motorway Service Outlet
Shell Cobham Motorway Services – Cobham, Surrey
Specialist Categories
Best Alternative Fuels
MFG Barton Mills Service Station – Barton Mills, Suffolk
Best Car Care & Lubricants Outlet
Park Thieves Lane – Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Best Coffee & Hot Beverages Outlet
Rontec Magor – Caldicot, Monmouthshire
Best Community Engagement
P&G Eurospar – Potadown, Co. Armagh
Best Customer Service
Daly’s Service Station – Dungannon, Co. Tyrone
Best Design and Development
Tout’s Cleeve – Cleeve, North Somerset
Best Food-To-Go Outlet
Spar Mallusk – Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim
Best Forecourt Innovation
Tout’s Cleeve – Cleeve, Somerset
Best Forecourt Loo
Tout’s Cleeve – Cleeve, Somerset
Best Forecourt Team
Doagh Eurospar – Doagh, Co. Antrim
Best Site Manager
Danielle Hamilton from Maxol Eurospar Kinnegar, Co. Down
Best Soft Drinks Outlet
Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel – Greysteel, Londonderry
Best Sustainability Strategy
Maxol Eurospar Kinnegar – Holywood, Co. Down
Best Valeting Facilities
Budgens Frilford – Frilford, Oxfordshire
Best Oil Company Initiative
Highly Commended
BP - The Voice of the Customer Initiative
Winner
Gulf - OOMPH + Foresite
