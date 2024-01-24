Müller Yogurt & Desserts has expanded the use of its Cadbury licence into bottled drinks for the first time in the UK and Ireland, after launching two milkshakes under the Mondelez chocolate brand.

The dairy giant launched Cadbury Creamy Chocolate milkshakes into Sainsbury’s today in standard chocolate and creamy chocolate caramel flavoured variants (rsp: £2, on offer at £1/250ml bottle).

Made in the UK using milk from British farms and Cadbury milk chocolate, shoppers will be able to purchase the NPD from other retailers from March onwards, Müller said.

As the dairy company sought to continue driving growth in the convenience and wholesale sectors, the long-lasting ambient recipe also provided a three-month shelf life, it added.

The launch will be supported by out-of-home marketing and PR, with a wider multimedia campaign rolling out later in the year.

Müller said the NPD would capitalise in the growth of the flavoured milk category.

Branded flavoured milks saw an 11.9% increase in value sales last year, according to data for The Grocer’s Top Products survey [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023]. Volumes were flat at 0.0%, significantly outperforming own label volumes, which fell by 22.7%.

Müller’s Frijj flavoured milk brand saw value sales jump by 21% against a volume increase of 1.7%.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this exciting collaboration that brings together the classic, creamy taste of Cadbury with our commitment to crafting irresistible treats,” said Justin Cook, CEO at Müller Yogurt & Desserts.

“We’ve taken the iconic taste of Cadbury and transformed it into a luscious, smooth milkshake that sets a new standard for indulgence within milkshakes. A new chapter in this enhanced collaboration – that started with desserts – and now expands into milkshakes.”