The Cheshire Cheese Company has undergone an extensive brand revamp, six months after being acquired by fellow north of England-based cheesemaker Joseph Heler.

A new logo, packaging and website will officially launch next month in a bid to bring a “cohesive look and feel to all elements of the brand”. The company has also signalled plans to expand operations “into Europe and beyond”.

As part of the revamp, the CCC range has been “reinvigorated” and now includes 13 flavours in two waxed collections, all presented in colourful wax truckles and given eye-catching new names.

Its Traditional collection includes the signature Black Bob – an extra mature cheddar – plus a variety of traditional territorial variants, including Traditional Cheshire (a creamy cheshire cheese), Vintage Gold (a special aged cheddar), and new to the range, Smokewood (a smoked and aged red leicester).

The Alchemy collection includes nine blended cheeses, featuring variants as diverse as El Gringo (a cheddar with chilli, lime and tequila), Charcoal (a mature cheddar blended with activated charcoal) and a new Masala variant – a red leicester with mango chutney and nigella seeds.

And in addition to the waxed cheeses, the brand’s Artisan collection includes a Royal Blue Boxed Cheese, a “unique” soft blue-veined cheese, handmade in small batches using traditional methods.

The range is available to delis, garden centres, farm shops and independent retailers as well as online via the CCC website.

The supplier hit the headlines in January 2021, when MD Simon Spurrell bemoaned being forced to halt DTC cheese sales to the EU due to post-Brexit bureaucracy – which lost the business 20% of its sales overnight and made sales to the EU “unviable”.

It was acquired by the larger Joseph Heler last November – allowing it to once again access the EU market.

“The past year has been perhaps the most exciting for us in our 12-year history,” said Spurrell.

“We have so much scope to develop in ways we only dreamed of previously,” he added.

“The improved range each bears new names, fitting of the contemporary new look and of course carefully crafted flavours. We hope the new look products are well received by our trade and consumer customers alike and that people continue to enjoy our premium cheeses in the UK and overseas.”