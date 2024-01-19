Premium yoghurt brand The Collective has launched Greek style pouches for adults.

The new yoghurt pouch will be available in a Peach & Raspberry variant (rsp: £1.30/119g) in Waitrose stores from next week.

It is a live yoghurt with the brand’s signature thick and creamy style and is HFSS-compliant.

The brand said it hoped the launch would help it create a new usage occasion for yoghurts – out-of-home snacking – as the format shakes off concerns around convenience and mess of traditional packaging.

“We’re incredibly excited to take our pouch expertise and leadership position from kids and apply the learnings, to bring yoghurt into the anytime snacking space for grown-ups too,” said Tor Hunt-Taylor, marketing director of The Collective UK. “Yoghurt is a much-loved breakfast and snacking choice in home, but traditional pot formats rule it out for on the go.”

The brand said that while 40% of snackers felt guilty while snacking, 59% saw yoghurt as a guilt-free treat.

It said that unlike competitor pouches that focused on specific protein needs, it had created a “fruity alternative, suitable for a feelgood factor anytime snack”.

“We can’t wait for our consumers, who lead busy lives and often struggle to find healthy snacks on the go, to try our new Greek-style pouches,” added Hunt-Taylor. “We are proud not only of their ridiculously moreish flavour, which always comes from real fruit, but the all-natural ingredients and live cultures.”

The new adult pouches come following the brand’s success in pouches for children, with both its Suckies and Brekkie ranges, which the brand claimed was driving growth in the children’s yoghurt category.

The launch will be supported by a nationwide digital outreach as part of The Collective’s masterbrand campaign, including trial-driving initiatives and shopper media to introduce adults to the new format.