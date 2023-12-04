Heron Foods is again boasting a ‘market leading’ Christmas dinner deal, and at the same price as last year, of £15 for four people.

The frozen Christmas dinner deal, which works out at £3.75 per person, includes a turkey joint with all the trimmings. For those who don’t want turkey, a honey-glazed gammon joint or meat-free option are available as an alternative.

It’s the cheapest deal outright so far this year, but not the cheapest per person, with Sainsbury’s having announced a £19.41 fresh Christmas dinner for six, working out at £3.24 a head. However, Sainsbury’s offer is available only to Nectar card holders.

Asda is offering a frozen Christmas dinner for six for £25, working out at £4.17 a head.

B&M-owned Heron Foods was cheapest outright in last year’s ‘Christmas dinner wars’ but was pipped to the post on price per person, with Asda boasting a frozen deal for seven for £20, or £2.73 a head.

“We’re delighted once again to be bringing this fantastic-value festive dinner deal for our customers in the lead-up to Christmas Day,” said Heron Foods MD Tony Dobbs.

“So many families across the country are still feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis, and we’re hoping this deal will help those families enjoy one of the most iconic British Christmas traditions without worrying about the cost.”

Heron Foods’ Christmas dinner deal for four: