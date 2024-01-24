Instant coffee category leader Nescafé has unveiled a new look in a bid to stem volume declines.

The “major rebrand” – which came with the brand’s instant volumes down 10% [NIQ 52 we 9 September] – was aimed at “modernising… to resonate with coffee lovers in today’s ever-changing coffee landscape”, Nescafé said.

It featured “modern, iconic, and eye-catching pack designs” across the brand’s Original, Gold Blend, Azera and Frothy Coffee ranges.

The brand had “taken visual aesthetics up a notch” by placing the accent in Nescafé behind the logo on all of the packs.

Meanwhile, it had sought to draw attention to its commitment to sustainability through the slogan “100% responsibly sourced coffee” which was now prominently displayed on every jar and pack.

The overhaul – which would be supported by spend across TV digital and social – was “a significant milestone” for the brand, according to Sophie Demoulin, Nescafé marketing director at Nestlé UK & Ireland.

“By introducing new captivating pack designs, and making substantial investments in the brand, we want to demonstrate that we are dedicated to delivering exceptional coffee experiences to our fans.

“We know that coffee enthusiasts have emotional connection with the brand and we are confident that our refreshed new look will resonate with them.”

It comes as cash-strapped shoppers have switched from branded to own-label coffee in the past year.

According to The Grocer’s Top Products Survey 2023, own-label coffee has grown 8.8% in a market down 5.7% overall [NIQ]. Eight of the top 10 brands – including Nescafé – are in volume decline.