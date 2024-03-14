Moy Park has launched a Fakeaway range into Asda stores across Britain and Northern Ireland.

The poultry giant’s new branded range consists of four frozen lines, all priced at £4: Peri Peri Chicken Strips, Tempura Chicken Chunks, Buttermilk Chicken Tenders and Salt & Chilli Chicken Chunks.

The NPD is made with 100% whole, British chicken breast fillets and can be air-fried in 18 minutes. It has been designed to fill a gap for branded whole fillet frozen coated chicken.

The company said it developed the Fakeaway range in response to emerging food trends and a growing demand for big flavour, variety and convenience in the frozen coated chicken category.

“We are delighted to increase our brand presence in Asda with the launch of our exciting new Fakeaway product range into stores,” said Ellen Wright, senior brand marketing manager at Moy Park. “The relationship between Asda and Moy Park has gone from strength to strength over the years, and we are really looking forward to working with the team once again.”

The launch will be supported by a range of in-store activations including PoS, end-aisle fins, wobblers and stickers to draw attention to the range.

Moy Park will also roll out a series of social media activations including Fakeaway recipe videos, influencer activity and a competition to win an air fryer.

“We have seen growing interest in the fakeaway trend, with customers seeking cost-saving meal options that delight tastebuds,” said Jon Hollingsworth, frozen meat, poultry & fish buying manager for Asda GB. “With a diverse range of frozen coated chicken offerings, we’re already seeing excitement and strong early purchase intent from Asda shoppers for Moy Park Fakeaway.”