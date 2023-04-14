Farm Shop & Deli Show has revealed the first batch of winners in its 2023 product awards.
Industry experts came together last month to judge the awards’ ambient categories, with panels including representatives from retailers and wholesalers such as Booths, Fortnum & Mason, Cotswold Fayre, Diverse Fine Foods, Kitchen Food Company and Thyme & Tides. The judging process considered criteria including value, branding and taste.
See below for a list of all the products that won gold awards.
“We are delighted with the support this scheme has got from producers and buyers alike,” said Giorgio Rigali, head of communications for exhibitions at Farm Shop & Deli Show organiser William Reed, publisher of The Grocer. “Producers get genuine, informed feedback on the product and their business model, which helps them refine their strategy.”
More remaining categories will be judged, and the results announced, at the Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC, Birmingham from 24 to 26 April.
Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK Food & Drink Shows, which also includes Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo and the National Convenience Show. Between them, they encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.
By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, attendees gain access to all four shows.
Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards Gold winners
|Supplier
|Product
|Aagrah Foods
|Lahsen
|Annabel’s Deliciously British
|Strawberry Conserve
|Borough Broth
|Free-Range Organic Chicken Bone Broth
|Certainly Wood
|KindleFlamer natural firelighter
|Charlie & Ivy’s
|Garlic, Oregano & Balsamic Bread Dipper
|Garlic & Thyme Plant Based Mayonnaise
|Cherry Tree UK
|Spicy Tomato & Caramelised Onion Chutney
|Passion Fruit Curd
|Seville Orange Marmalade
|Coffee Care
|Three Peaks Espresso Capsules
|Three Peaks Coffee Ground for Filter and Cafetiere
|Cypressa
|Halkidiki Olives Double Stuffed with Garlic & Red Pepper
|Geek Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Drivers Pickles
|1906 Pickled Onions
|Bread and Butter Pickles
|Chilli Chutney
|Sliced Dill Pickles
|Sundried Tomato Chutney
|English Tea Shop
|Gin Botanicals Pyramid Tea Bags
|Freda’s Peanut Butter
|Peanut Butter with Cornish Sea Salt
|Hammond Food Oils
|Borderfields Gold Infusion Fragrant Garlic
|Borderfields Gold Infusion Smoked Chipotle
|Hot Smoked (Useful Stuff)
|Boxed Smoking Chips Range
|Jamu Wild Water
|Sparkling Raspberry
|John Farrer & Co
|Lakeland Special Teabags
|Medfood
|Bella Napoli Marinated Olives
|Nudie Snacks
|Cauliflower Crisps Cheese & Caramelised Onion
|Perfect Tipple
|Toffinesse
|Radnor Hills
|Heartsease Farm Traditional Lemonade 330ml
|S A Sauces
|Peppercorn and Tennessee Whiskey
|Schoolyard Chillies
|Apple Jelly with Ghanaian Chilli
|Raspberry Jam with Ghanaian Chilli
|Chocolate Chilli Pretzels
|Spice Kitchen
|World Spice Tin BBQ Rubs Tin with Silk Sari Wrap
|Stag Bakeries
|Hebridean Baker Mixed Berry Oaties
|Stockan’s Oatcakes
|Spelt Wheat, Herb & Pepper Oatcakes
|Taking The Pea
|Wacky Wasabi crunchy coated peas
|Tame & Wild Drinks
|Rhubarb, Elderberry and Rose
|Taylor Pass Honey Co
|Taylor Pass NZ Manuka Honey UMF 5+ (MGO 83+) 250g
|The Henley Distillery
|Henley Rhubarb & Orange
|The Serious Sweet Company
|Mighty Fine Honeycomb – Sicilian Lemon White Chocolate
|Tregothnan
|Tregothnan Great British Tea
|Willsow
|The Plantable Children’s Book
|Yarty
|Violet Cordial
