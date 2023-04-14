Farm Shop & Deli Show has revealed the first batch of winners in its 2023 product awards.

Industry experts came together last month to judge the awards’ ambient categories, with panels including representatives from retailers and wholesalers such as Booths, Fortnum & Mason, Cotswold Fayre, Diverse Fine Foods, Kitchen Food Company and Thyme & Tides. The judging process considered criteria including value, branding and taste.

See below for a list of all the products that won gold awards.

“We are delighted with the support this scheme has got from producers and buyers alike,” said Giorgio Rigali, head of communications for exhibitions at Farm Shop & Deli Show organiser William Reed, publisher of The Grocer. “Producers get genuine, informed feedback on the product and their business model, which helps them refine their strategy.”

More remaining categories will be judged, and the results announced, at the Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC, Birmingham from 24 to 26 April.

Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK Food & Drink Shows, which also includes Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo and the National Convenience Show. Between them, they encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.

By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, attendees gain access to all four shows.

Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards Gold winners