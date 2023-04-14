Farm Shop and Deli Products judging

Judging panels included retailers, wholesalers and other industry experts

Farm Shop & Deli Show has revealed the first batch of winners in its 2023 product awards.

Industry experts came together last month to judge the awards’ ambient categories, with panels including representatives from retailers and wholesalers such as Booths, Fortnum & Mason, Cotswold Fayre, Diverse Fine Foods, Kitchen Food Company and Thyme & Tides. The judging process considered criteria including value, branding and taste.

See below for a list of all the products that won gold awards.

“We are delighted with the support this scheme has got from producers and buyers alike,” said Giorgio Rigali, head of communications for exhibitions at Farm Shop & Deli Show organiser William Reed, publisher of The Grocer. “Producers get genuine, informed feedback on the product and their business model, which helps them refine their strategy.”

More remaining categories will be judged, and the results announced, at the Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC, Birmingham from 24 to 26 April.

Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK Food & Drink Shows, which also includes Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo and the National Convenience Show. Between them, they encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.

By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, attendees gain access to all four shows.

Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards Gold winners

SupplierProduct
Aagrah Foods  Lahsen
Annabel’s Deliciously British   Strawberry Conserve
Borough Broth  Free-Range Organic Chicken Bone Broth
Certainly Wood  KindleFlamer natural firelighter
Charlie & Ivy’s  Garlic, Oregano & Balsamic Bread Dipper
   Garlic & Thyme Plant Based Mayonnaise
Cherry Tree UK
  Spicy Tomato & Caramelised Onion Chutney
   Passion Fruit Curd
   Seville Orange Marmalade
Coffee Care  Three Peaks Espresso Capsules
   Three Peaks Coffee Ground for Filter and Cafetiere
Cypressa  Halkidiki Olives Double Stuffed with Garlic & Red Pepper
   Geek Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Drivers Pickles  1906 Pickled Onions
   Bread and Butter Pickles
   Chilli Chutney
   Sliced Dill Pickles
   Sundried Tomato Chutney
English Tea Shop  Gin Botanicals Pyramid Tea Bags
Freda’s Peanut Butter  Peanut Butter with Cornish Sea Salt
Hammond Food Oils  Borderfields Gold Infusion Fragrant Garlic
   Borderfields Gold Infusion Smoked Chipotle
Hot Smoked (Useful Stuff)  Boxed Smoking Chips Range
Jamu Wild Water  Sparkling Raspberry
John Farrer & Co  Lakeland Special Teabags
Medfood  Bella Napoli Marinated Olives
Nudie Snacks  Cauliflower Crisps Cheese & Caramelised Onion
Perfect Tipple  Toffinesse
Radnor Hills  Heartsease Farm Traditional Lemonade 330ml
S A Sauces
 Peppercorn and Tennessee Whiskey
Schoolyard Chillies  Apple Jelly with Ghanaian Chilli
   Raspberry Jam with Ghanaian Chilli
   Chocolate Chilli Pretzels
Spice Kitchen  World Spice Tin BBQ Rubs Tin with Silk Sari Wrap
Stag Bakeries  Hebridean Baker Mixed Berry Oaties
Stockan’s Oatcakes
 Spelt Wheat, Herb & Pepper Oatcakes
Taking The Pea  Wacky Wasabi crunchy coated peas
Tame & Wild Drinks   Rhubarb,  Elderberry and Rose
Taylor Pass Honey Co  Taylor Pass NZ Manuka Honey UMF 5+ (MGO 83+) 250g
The Henley Distillery  Henley Rhubarb & Orange
The Serious Sweet Company  Mighty Fine Honeycomb – Sicilian Lemon White Chocolate
Tregothnan  Tregothnan Great British Tea
Willsow  The Plantable Children’s Book
Yarty  Violet Cordial

