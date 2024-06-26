By Rob Brown

Publishing: 3 August 2024

Advertising deadline: 19 July 2024

Submissions deadline: 12 July 2024

Breakfast is the most un-skipped meal of the day, Kantar data shows. But more and more Brits are taking their morning meal while on the move. When offices reopened post-Covid, on the go occasions – understandably – began to rise. And they’ve been rising ever since. Suppliers have noticed, responding with a raft of NPD designed for on the go consumption. So, who’s doing what?

On the go: How quickly are on the go occasions rising – and why? How are suppliers and retailers responding in terms of innovation, marketing, ranging and promotions? How is this shaping sales of on-the-go breakfast options?

Sustainability: The rise in sales of single-serve porridge pots, handheld slices and the like means more plastic potentially entering the waste stream? How are suppliers tackling this issue?

Leisurely breakfasts and brunches: What’s the picture for products and brands that cater for more leisurely breakfasts – from boxes of cereal to bacon, sausage and so on?

Enjoyment versus health: As inflation ran wild, the proportion of breakfasts eaten for enjoyment and taste were on the rise, while health declined as a driver of occasions. As consumer confidence returns, a resurgence in health occasions is being seen. So, how are suppliers and retailers responding?

UPF: How is the current debate over ultra-processed food shaping the breakfast & brunch category, in terms of sales, launches, messaging and so on?

In-store bakeries: How are in-store bakeries tapping demand for on-the-go breakfast goods? What’s proving popular?

Innovations: We will profile eight new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.