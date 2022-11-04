Ferrero UK

Ferrero has been a leading confectionary-maker for over 70 years.

The Ferrero story began in 1946 with a small factory in the northern Italian town of Alba.



Just 20 years later, the firm opened its first operations in the UK and has been committed to providing our consumers with high brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Kinder Surprise ever since.



Ferrero UK & Ireland is a dynamic, progressive company, fusing modern, innovative approaches with a rich confectionery heritage, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business.