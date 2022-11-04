Ferrero UK
Ferrero has been a leading confectionary-maker for over 70 years.
The Ferrero story began in 1946 with a small factory in the northern Italian town of Alba.
Just 20 years later, the firm opened its first operations in the UK and has been committed to providing our consumers with high brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Kinder Surprise ever since.
Ferrero UK & Ireland is a dynamic, progressive company, fusing modern, innovative approaches with a rich confectionery heritage, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business.
How global fmcg businesses can balance heritage and growth
As businesses grow organically and through acquisition, how can they best keep the core of what made the company most appealing to customers in sight?
Why responsibly-sourced cocoa should remain top of the agenda for the confectionery category
In the confectionery category, the traceability and responsibility of one of its key ingredients – cocoa – should remain high on the agenda.
The role companies can play in getting kids moving
Key to any CSR initiative is having core principles and a robust, yet focused, strategy in place. In this article we explore how Ferrero, through its flagship CSR project Joy of Moving, inspires children to get active
Thoughtful treating: Shining a light on the importance of portion size
Confectionery companies have a role to play in offering guidance and support on the treats they create. Find out why portion size plays a vital role.
It’s important to talk about sustainable palm oil
Used in everyday items across virtually every fast-moving consumer good (fmcg) category, palm oil can be found in more than half of products on supermarket shelves. It offers multiple benefits over comparable vegetable oils and helps ensure products are available to shoppers with the frequency and quality they demand.
Retailers and brands have made huge strides on palm oil sustainability – but can they now go even further?
Campaigners are calling on companies to honour their palm oil commitments and take action beyond their own supply chains to ensure production, trade and consumption has a responsible future