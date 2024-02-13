Shoppers have been warned there is a “nationwide” shortage of black tea linked to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, with Sainsbury’s the first supermarket to warn of the problem (The Times £).

Retail bosses have said the problems are temporary and stressed that the impact on consumers is expected to be minimal (The Guardian).

Rivers are at risk from a growing number of US-style “mega farms” (The Times £). There are 202 more large-scale farms in the UK, a rise of a fifth, than in 2016 when Michael Gove promised that Brexit would not endanger environmental standards.

As part of The Times (£) ‘Clean it up Campaign’, the newspapers reports that the River Severn is facing the same fate as the Wye as a result of the number of chicken farms in Shropshire.

Britain’s economy is 5% smaller than it would have been if the country had chosen to stay in the European Union, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs (The Times £).

Michael Gove has been accused of “misinterpreting” planning rules by Marks & Spencer in a row over the redevelopment of its Marble Arch store (Telegraph £).

The chief executive of Unilever has said that Nelson Peltz, the billionaire activist investor and board member of the consumer goods conglomerate, is “fully behind” its revised strategy, even as other investors remain sceptical (The Times £).

The Body Shop has filed a notice that it intends to appoint administrators shortly after it was bought by a private equity firm in a deal valuing the company at £207m (The Times £).

The process is likely to cause dozens of shop closures, putting jobs at risk and threatening a crucial source of sales for a global network of small farmers and producers (The Guardian).

Aldi has embarked on a £550m expansion drive in a push to lure new shoppers to the discount grocer after its market share fell (The Telegraph £).

Joe Biden has criticised food companies for alleged “shrinkflation”, making products smaller while keeping prices the same, in a video to mark the Super Bowl (The Guardian).

One of Britain’s largest warehouse owners, Tritax Big Box, has reached a merger agreement with a smaller rival in a deal that would create a commercial property landlord with a portfolio worth more than £6bn (The Times £).

Adnams has confirmed it has called in advisers to explore options to raise funds as the Suffolk-based brewer aims to secure its financial future (The Guardian).

SSP is set to boost its operations Down Under after agreeing to acquire a company that runs bars and restaurants in seven Australian airports in a deal worth an estimated £75m (The Times £).

Men with prostate cancer should consider switching to a vegetarian diet to boost their sex lives and reduce treatment side-effects, research suggests (The Times £).