Aldi has invested more than £45m in the British seafood industry over the past 12 months, the retailer has announced.

The discounter said that the investment was part of its commitment to championing ”Great British quality” and supporting more UK suppliers.

The investment has seen Aldi continue to expand its British-sourced fish offering with 20 new products launched in 2024 already, including its British Pollock, Chunky Breaded Cod and Haddock.

“At Aldi, we are incredibly proud of the long-standing relationships we have with British fisheries across the country,” said Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK.

“This increased investment demonstrates our commitment to these partnerships and our dedication to providing our customers with high-quality, sustainably sourced British fish,” she added.

This is the latest in a raft of investments from the discounter into the UK supply chain.

Earlier this month it announced a £3bn investment in its British beef supply over the next five years. Aldi said it hoped the investment would allow farmers to plan confidently and provide security for supply chains up and down the country.

It also recently became the market leading British supermarket for free-range eggs, according to Kantar data.