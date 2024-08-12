Aldi has announced plans to invest £3bn with British beef suppliers over the next five years as part of its ongoing commitment to championing “Great British quality” and assisting UK producers.

Aldi said it hoped the investment would allow farmers to plan confidently and provide security for supply chains up and down the country.

Part of the investment includes a five-year contract with supply partner Kepak. Aldi has provided a £260m investment into its Aberdeen Angus beef range.

The discounter said the deal would enhance the quality and range of beef available to customers.

“As the UK’s largest British beef retailer, we’re proud of our long-term relationships with British farmers across the country,” said Julie Ashfield, MD of buying at Aldi UK.

“The UK farming community plays a vital role in our food supply chains – our continued investment in British beef is in recognition of this and means we can continue to provide the best-quality British products for our customers.”