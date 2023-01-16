Food & Drink Wales
The Welsh Government's Food Division is responsible for promoting the industry in Wales. Working with partners, it recently published its future strategic vision aimed at creating a strong and vibrant Welsh food and drink sector with a global reputation for excellence, along with having one of the most environmentally and socially responsible supply chains in the world.
Walking the talk: how training is moving the goalposts on sustainability action in Wales
How the Welsh Government is taking direct action to effect real change in the sustainability of local food and drink businesses.
How sustainable actions in Wales are helping drive businesses towards awards success
Despite the current cost-of-living crisis, UK consumers and retailers are still focused on sustainability. In Wales, businesses are reaping the rewards of government support on the issue with an increasing number of award-winning brands.
Why Wales is backing a sustainable approach to boost food and drink success
Growing ethical consumerism in food and drink means shoppers increasingly expect suppliers to embrace sustainable production. Discover how the Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Sustainability Cluster is helping manufacturers support each other and achieve B-Corp, boosting awareness and sales.
Wales steps up to labour shortage issue
While recruiting skilled labour into the food and drink manufacturing industry has long been a challenge, it has been exacerbated by recent events. Now, the Welsh Government is pulling out all the stops to address the issue head-on.
Why collaboration is key to the net zero goal
With the UK setting out its plans for decarbonisation, the food and drink industry is clear that government support and collaboration will be key to achieving the net zero target. Wales’ public-private collaborative approach is a leading example of how this can be achieved.
Wales aims for sustainability gold
With consumers increasingly conscious about environmental issues, Wales – a small country with big ambitions – is taking steps to achieve a global reputation for the excellence and sustainability of its food supply chain.