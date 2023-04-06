The government has denied claims that the new trans-Pacific trade deal will open the floodgates for battery hen eggs and sow stall pigmeat to hit UK supermarkets.

The RSPCA said the new CPTPP trade deal with countries such as Canada, Mexico and Chile was a “nail in the coffin for animal welfare standards”, as it encouraged imports of goods produced to illegal welfare standards.

“Many CPTPP countries use methods of production which are illegal here, such as sow stalls and battery cages,” said head of public affairs David Bowles.

“We fear there will be nothing to stop those products being imported into the UK.”

A Department for Business & Trade spokesman said the RSPCA’s claims were untrue.

“The UK has not lowered our food, animal welfare or environmental standards in order to accede to CPTPP, and there is absolutely nothing in the agreement which would require us to lower these standards.”

“Without exception, all imports into the UK must comply with our existing import requirements.”

The government has maintained its import standards around illegal practices such as the use of hormones in beef and pork production and chemical washes for carcases as part of the new deal.

NFU President Minette Batters said she was “pleased” the government “maintained its commitment to our food safety standards”.

”It is an absolute red line for us that food produced using practices that are illegal here should not be allowed on our market.”

But there were still concerns that stimulating cheaper imports could lead to goods produced to standards not used in the UK making their way to our supply chains, said director at independent consultancy Food & Farming Compliance, Andrew Foxcroft.

“The government says it won’t lower standards but in many cases it’s impossible to know for sure whether certain products were produced to illegal animal welfare standards or not back in Canada or Mexico or any other country.

“Things like the horsemeat and pork meat scandal come to light because we have extremely tight regulation here in the UK and we enforce it. We can’t say the same for everyone else,” Foxcroft said.