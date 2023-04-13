Sacla’ has partnered with the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation (NARF) – three years after the pesto maker issued a major product recall due to peanut contamination fears.

The collaboration – NARF’s biggest brand partnership to date – will donate 1p from every Sacla’ jar sold in the UK. It is expected to raise £500k over three years to fund the charity’s work “to make allergy history”.

It comes after Sacla’ was forced in December 2019 to recall multiple branded and own-label pesto products, amid concerns that they contained peanuts.

Sacla’ MD Clare Blampied told The Grocer she had learnt much from the incident.

“We spoke to every consumer and worked to understand root cause, looking at all aspects of the supply chain and labelling,” she said.

Blampied hoped NARF’s research would make a significant difference to allergy sufferers, with the support of Sacla’, she added.

The foundation, which claims to be the only charity in the UK dedicated to funding allergy research, launched an initial three-year, £2.5m trial in 2022, focusing on young people with milk and peanut allergies.

NARF was set up by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the death of their daughter Natasha from anaphylaxis in 2016.

She suffered a fatal reaction after eating a Pret a Manger baguette that contained undisclosed sesame.

Following the tragedy, her parents campaigned for Natasha’s Law, which was introduced throughout the UK in October 2021. It requires all food outlets to carry full ingredients lists with clear allergen labelling on food pre-packed for direct sale.

Nadim Ednan-Laperouse said: “We are delighted that Sacla’ is joining us in the fight to make allergy history by funding our work in education and research.”