Ella’s Kitchen has discontinued its range of frozen foods for children after less than five years on the market.

A spokeswoman for the Hain Celestial brand confirmed the Big Kids range had been delisted, but declined to comment further.

It comes after consumers have taken to Facebook groups to complain of limited availability of several Big Kids lines – including Cheesy Croquettes 200g, Cod Fishies with Vegetable 200g and Starry Chicken Nuggets 200g – in recent weeks.

The entire range had disappeared from Tesco’s website and Ocado by the time of writing.

Big Kids made its debut September 2018, with Ella’s launching a 14-strong lineup rich in fruit & veg – and suitable for children up to the age of eight – exclusively into Tesco.

Billed by Ella’s Kitchen CEO Mark Cuddigan as “the biggest project we’ve ever done”, the range was the result of 18 months of development in partnership with the retailer and aimed to “revolutionise the frozen category”.

Tesco confirmed it had delisted the range and Ocado has not responded to requests to comment.

It comes after Marks & Spencer recently overhauled its babyfood offer, delisting the entire Ella’s Kitchen range in favour of lines by smaller rival Piccolo, as reported by The Grocer.

M&S made the surprise move of axing its entire range of own-label babyfood in spring 2018, replacing it with Ella’s.

However, Piccolo is now M&S’s “exclusive baby pouch supplier”, marking “an important shift in the category”, according to the brand.