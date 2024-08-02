Supermarket shelves are being left empty of Hipp Organic’s babymilk, babyfood and children’s hygiene products, following a “shipping delay”.

Fifty-one out of 257 SKUs listed by Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado, Co-op and Boots are currently out of stock, research by The Grocer using Assosia data reveals [52 w/e 30 July 2024].

Some retailers are being hit by availability issues harder than others. For example, 23 of 56 SKUs listed by Ocado were out of stock at the time of writing, while 15 of 53 SKUs listed by Sainsbury’s were unavailable.

By contrast, all 31 SKUs listed by Asda were on shelf, while only one of the 31 products stocked by Boots was missing at the time of writing.

Earlier this week, however, one consumer posted a photo of an empty shelf in Boots to Instagram Stories, claiming she could not find Hipp Organic’s babymilk “anywhere”.

The shopper then shared a direct message sent from Hipp Organic’s customer service team over Instagram to Stories, which stated that the brand’s First Infant Milk 200ml bottles were “currently out of stock, due to some delays in receiving our latest delivery from our factory in Germany”.

Additional shelf gaps

The Grocer’s subsequent analysis of Assosia found that a variety of other products in Hipp Organic’s range were also out of stock.

For instance, Comfort Combiotic From Birth 800g and 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Starter Pack From Birth 6x90ml are unavailable in Sainsbury’s, the data shows.

Carrots & Peas 4+ Months 125g is out of stock in Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, while Spaghetti Bolognese 6+ Months 125g is missing from Sainsbury’s and Ocado.

Vegetable Cannelloni 15+ Months 250g is unavailable from Waitrose, while Potato, Pumpkin & Chicken Scrumble 12+ Months 230g is out of stock in Boots, according to Assosia.

Meanwhile, Soft & Foamy Handwash Refill 250ml is missing from shelves in Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

When approached by The Grocer, a spokeswoman for Hipp Organic said availability of its 200ml babymilks had been hampered by “a shipping delay” but would be back in stock by Monday 5 August.

While this shipping delay had also affected availability of Hipp Organic’s Vegetable Cannelloni 15+ Months 250g, there were “no supply issues” impacting the other out-of-stock products, the spokeswoman claimed.

The Grocer has approached the retailers for comment.