McDonald’s is planning to open over 200 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland over the next four years, with a focus on high streets.

The expansion is part of a £1bn investment from the chain and its franchisees, and is set to create over 24,000 jobs.

Alongside new venues, McDonald’s will also upgrade its existing 1,500-strong restaurant estate.

The chain said the move demonstrated a “commitment to supporting successful high streets across the country as town and city centres continue to evolve and respond to a variety of challenges”.

The strategy is part of the fast food giant’s campaign ‘McDonald’s at 50’ which highlights the impact the company has had on the British economy and on communities where sites were opened since its first in Woolwich in 1974.

“We have become an important part of communities across the UK [since opening in in Woolwich 50 years ago], and I’m delighted that we are able to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to growth, and announce the creation of new jobs across the country as we plan to open over 200 new restaurants over the next four years,” said McDonald’s UK&I CEO Alistair Macrow.

“It’s a moment to celebrate, and also to look ahead to what’s next. Whether that’s continuing to provide the best value for our customers, investing in our restaurants, supporting our suppliers across the UK or launching new initiatives for young people where our communities need them most.”

McDonald’s is planning to build and open 10,000 more restaurants around the world in 2027.

In July, the company said it would invest in promotions and new ‘value offers’ for the customer such as bogofs and meal deals.

The announcement came after McDonald’s reported a drop in global like-for-like sales of 1% for the first time since the pandemic, due to factors including decreasing sales in the US and China.