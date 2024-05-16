Superdrug is to open 25 new stores in 2024, while also extending seven existing branches and refitting another 60.

The estate expansion, which comes as Superdrug celebrates its 60th year on the British high street, is expected to create 500 jobs nationwide, according to the health & beauty retailer.

The bricks & mortar investment strategy has already seen Superdrug double the footprint of its Craigavon store in Northern Ireland this year to 5,800 sq ft, as well as extending its Lakeside Thurrock store to 7,669 sq ft with the addition of a new fragrance counter and nurse services.

The year will also see it unveil some of its “biggest-ever stores”, according to the retailer, including three “best in class” branches in St David’s in Cardiff, Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent, and Westfield Stratford City in London.

The store in Westfield Stratford City is doubling in size, to 9,892 sq ft, and will be one of Superdrug’s biggest stores when it opens in the summer.

The Cardiff store is upsizing to a new 11,300 sq ft space with a new ‘treatment studio’, offering additional make-up services alongside beauty and piercings.

Elsewhere, the refits will include new shop fronts, signage, flooring, ceiling tiles and energy-efficient LED lighting.

The investment is part of Superdrug’s omnichannel ‘O+O’ strategy, meaning online plus offline.

“We’ve changed a lot in the 60 years since the first Superdrug store opened in Putney high street, but we remain as committed as ever to providing a seamless shopping experience for our customers, offering the very best in accessible health and beauty,” said Superdrug property director Nigel Duxbury.

“This investment into bricks & mortar means we can grow our footprint in key locations and highlights our ongoing commitment to high streets and retail shopping destinations, which are an integral part of local communities and the economy.”