Premium gelato brand Remeo has inked a deal with Brand of Brothers to help drive its growth in the UK and abroad.

The licensed branded ice cream supplier will be responsible for product development, sales, marketing and distribution of Remeo’s frozen product range – which also includes layered desserts and sorbets.

Founded in 2014 by ice cream veterans Matt Fulbrook, Greg Ovenden and David Taylor, Brand of Brothers has overseen the launch of ice cream and ice lolly ranges for Halo Top, Britvic, Swizzels Matlow and Hershey’s in the UK.

“We’re always on the lookout for new and exciting ranges to add to our portfolio,” said Brand of Brothers marketing manager Carys Delve.

“We can’t wait to see [Remeo] in more freezers across the UK and EMEA.”

Remeo CEO Jacopo Cordero di Vonzo added: “We’re hoping that this new partnership will allow us to grow our presence in the region through the grocery channels as well as out of home, while bringing new and unique product innovation to the UK market.”

It comes after Remeo raised close to seven figures worth of fresh capital in April 2022 to support its expansion in the UK and overseas.

As part of the raise, it appointed Nando’s grocery CEO Georg Gruber as executive chairmain, with the round led by Italian VC firm Mega Holding and joined by Spanish entrepreneur Plácido Arango.