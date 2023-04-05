Actimel has launched on metaverse online game Fortnite, giving players who visit the brand’s Immunity Station an in-game advantage.

The brand features within the Zombie Hunter map on the game, giving players the chance to give their characters “an extra shield potion”. This gives them “30-second protection, in the form of an aura, to fight off the enemy and slay oncoming zombies”.

The campaign also includes a series of digital films on Actimel’s social channels, as well as paid media. UK gaming influencer Vikram Singh Barn, better known as in, will also produce content to share with his followers on how to interact with the Immunity Station.

“The gaming industry has always been on the leading edge of digital innovation,” said Rachel Wright, head of marketing at Danone UK & Ireland.

“We’re excited to bring a unique integration with a clear solution to Fortnite’s engaged audience to show how Actimel can be incorporated into your daily routine. This is a first of its kind for the brand, integrating into the metaverse, and one of many plans we have in place for this year to drive awareness for Actimel and its own offerings of supporting the immune system.”

According to the last released figures from Fortnite maker Epic Games, the game has more than 350 million registered users. Around 5% of them live in the UK.

Actimel joins a growing list of fmcg brands using Fortnite to reach young customers.

Last month Heinz released a Fortnite game called SOS Tomatoes, which educated gamers on soil degradation. In January, hot sauce brand Frank’s RedHot launched it’s The Floor is Flava game, set on “an immersive chicken wing-shaped island” where gamers have to climb Mount Frank before “diving into delicious doom”.

Last year, Coca-Cola chose Fortnite as the place to launch limited-edition flavour variant Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, which “makes the intangible taste of the pixel tangible” the company claimed. Coke described Byte as “the first-ever Coca-Cola flavour born in the metaverse”.