The Co-op is foregoing a traditional Christmas TV ad and instead asking its members and customers to donate to local community groups, which the society will match to the tune of £1m.

From today, the society is calling on shoppers to give “the gift of community spirit”. It is asking members to donate the money from their rewards balance on its app, or alternatively members and non-members can make donations at the checkout in stores. The Co-op said it would then match the money raised up to £1m.

The money will go to community groups supported by the society’s Local Community Fund and will be paid out in early 2024. While there will be no television ad, the campaign will feature across out of home, radio and video on demand as well as Co-op social and digital media.

“Co-op is different, and we are proud of this,” said Co-op chief membership and marketing officer Kenyatte Nelson. “Our members own our business and together we show every single day of the year how powerful co-operation can be as a force for good. After the tough year consumers and communities have faced, I know our members will step up and donate their member wallets this Christmas, or donate in our stores along with our customers, knowing we will stand by them, and match their generosity.

“Giving the gift of community spirit isn’t a trite marketing tagline, it’s a genuine desire by our members, customers and Co-op to amass a Christmas funding boost to make a real difference to the communities we serve.”