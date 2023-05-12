Iceland Foods is to hide five black cards in stores across the country, and promises finders a ‘year’s worth’ of its frozen chicken range.

The ‘Very Important Chick’ cards are aimed at ‘its shoppers – mums’, Iceland said.

The cards are to be hidden in stores from 15 May, with finders able to claim £500-worth of frozen chicken products from a 215-strong range.

Iceland has also given ‘VIC’ cards to ‘celebrity mums’, including Love Island’s Olivia Bowen and Gogglebox star Mica Ven. ‘Mum-fluencers’ Claire Barratt and Sophiena Bunce have shared their cards on their social channels.

“Unlike other brands, our VIC card is created with mums in mind,” said Iceland head of category Samuel Robbins-Wells.

“We wanted to give back to the VICs who come to our stores for their weekly shop,” he added. “As the home of many amazing partnerships and exclusives, all shoppers who visit us in-store and online can make the most of the value we offer and pick from our varied range of frozen products to find something the whole family can enjoy.”

Iceland said shoppers could “also nominate the VICs (Very Important Chicks) in their lives to win a card via Iceland’s Instagram”.

Shoppers who find a hidden ‘VIC box’ in store must show it to an Iceland staff member to have the win verified. The winning ‘VIC’ nominated via Instagram is to be randomly selected on 23 May.