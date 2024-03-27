Unilever is bringing a touch of theatre to personal care aisles, as it rolls out an interactive feature to promote the recently added Lynx Fine Fragrance Collection for men.

The new activation comprises ‘lift & smell’ fragrance tester trays on a Lynx-branded bay fixture. Appearing now in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots, the fixture brings together the brand’s deodorant and skin cleansing products.

The five fragrance trays allow shoppers to smell each variant of Fine Fragrance Collection, which made its debut in January with Black Vanilla, Blue Lavender, Aqua Bergamot, Emerald Sage and Copper Santal. The body spray lineup had been “formulated to smell as fresh as a premium cologne”, Lynx said at the time.

The permanent in-store feature was “designed to get shoppers interacting and engaging with the premium range at fixture in a way that has never been done before in the UK”, Unilever said.

This activation from Lynx is part of a £1m spend on PoS across the supplier’s wider deodorant offer – and just one element of the supplier’s “unmatched investment in permanent PoS across its deodorant portfolio in more than 2,000 grocery and health and beauty retailers over the coming months”, it said. The investment would also see PoS executions for Sure, Dove, Sure and Dove Men+Care, “with the aim of boosting visibility and educating shoppers on the benefits of [their] superior ranges”.

Personal care was a category “designed to tap into the senses, but the aisle can leave shoppers feeling underwhelmed”, said Monique Rossi, Unilver GM for deodorants. “At Unilever, we understand the importance of being able to engage with shoppers on this level. We constantly look at how we can bring theatre to the in-store experience and this sizeable in-store investment across our deodorants portfolio is unmatched.”

The investment was “a key lever in our Unilever deodorant transformation strategy that we started two years ago, to educate shoppers about our superior products at fixture and drive category growth through trade-up”, Rossi added.