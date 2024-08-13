Golden Acre Foods has launched five halal lines across its Najma and Jaldee Eats brands.

Under the Najma brand, Golden Acre will launch three products into Tesco on 19 August.

The Najma Spicy Turkey Rashers (rsp: £2.50/50g) will sit alongside the brand’s other rashers to “offer wider choice for consumers”.

Najma Original Breaded Chicken Fillets (rsp £3.50/300g) are made with 100% chicken breast and Najma Chicken Chipolatas (rsp: £2.20/200g) are made with a high meat content and free from mechanically separated meat, according to Golden Acre.

In addition, Golden Acre is launching two new halal meat snacks under its Jaldee Eats brand also launching into Tesco on 19 August.

Jaldee Eats Turkey Chorizo Bites (rsp: £2.95/80g) are made in Spain to an authentic Spanish recipe and are high in protein.

Jaldee Eats BBQ Chicken Skewers (rsp: £1/35g) are made with 100% chicken breast and are barbecue flavoured.

“As a leading supplier of halal products, and market-leading Najma brand, it is important for us to continue to innovate and bring a much-needed breadth of range to a growing population of halal consumers,” said Karama Khudairi, senior brand manager at Golden Acre Foods. “We are therefore delighted that Tesco will be stocking our five new halal products this August from our Najma and Jaldee Eats ranges.

“We are working hard to support Tesco and other retailers by offering our expertise, consumer insight and two ranges of products which meet the different needs of the halal shopper,” she added. “As experts in our field, we strive to always innovate and present relevant products which will increase traffic and frequency into the fixture and help grow the whole category.”

The company is also launching outdoor and digital campaigns from August to celebrate 10 years of the Najma brand, alongside additional marketing support for Jaldee Eats.

Additional retailer listings are expected later in the year.