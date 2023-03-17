Oils specialist KTC Edibles has acquired Scottish margarine manufacturer Cardowan Creameries for an undisclosed sum.

The deal strengthened the private equity-backed group’s value-added processing capabilities and broadened the product offering, KTC said.

Established in 1930 as an independent family business based in Glasgow, Cardowan is a specialist margarine manufacturer, supplying more than 20,000 metric tonnes annually to manufacturers and wholesalers across the UK and overseas.

Over its 90-year history, Cardowan has developed specialist techniques and methods to create bakery products that are also vegan and RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) certified.

KTC planned to build on the “well-invested platform” laid down by the Kyle family with continuing capital investment in the Glasgow site to further increase capacity and drive sales growth.

“The purchase of Cardowan by KTC is excellent news for both businesses,” KTC CEO Paresh Mehta said.

“We are excited by the opportunities that Cardowan brings to KTC to expand our offering and to service all our customers. I would like to thank John Kyle and Lesley McGhee for their support throughout the process and congratulate them on building a world-class business.

“We recognise the importance of the company’s heritage and production methods that have been nurtured for almost a century, and we look forward to welcoming the Cardowan team into the KTC family.”

Cardowan chairman John Kyle added: “As a longstanding family business with a rich heritage, it was crucial to find the right home for Cardowan. We have found this in KTC, who are an excellent cultural and business fit.

“This deal represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate Cardowan’s strategic growth plans and is a compelling addition to KTC.”

KTC Edibles Limited was founded in 1971, headquartered in Wednesbury, where the business originated. KTC is one of the largest cooking oil manufacturer and distributors in the UK.

In May last year, the group was acquired by UK private equity house Endless.

Endless partner Aidan Robson said: “We are delighted to be supporting KTC with its acquisition of Cardowan and we hope this is the first of many acquisitions KTC will be undertaking over the coming years.

“Cardowan will help grow the sales and volume of the group, as well as broadening the offering to all existing KTC customers.”

KTC was advised by Eversheds Sutherland, KPMG and Interpath Advisory, with Cardowan advised by PwC and Shepherd and Wedderburn.