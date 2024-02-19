Morrisons has followed Asda in launching a price-matching scheme pegged to both of the German discounters.

More than 200 essential products are included in the scheme, which launched today, including items such as cereals, canned tomatoes, rice and bread.

Morrisons said it will check the prices against both Aldi and Lidl twice per week to make sure they are as low or lower.

The supermarket has been under long-running pressure to do more to compete on price with the discounters and other supermarket rivals, despite a series of price cuts over the past year.

The latest move comes after last month’s announcement of a £2.5bn deal to sell its forecourts operation to fellow CD&R-owned company Motor Fuel Group (MFG), which the private equity giant has said would allow a greater war chest for Morrisons to invest in its stores.

Morrisons’ new CEO Rami Baitiéh has stressed the need for the supermarket to target customer service and store experience as well as price competitiveness as he leads its turnaround plans.

The supermarket is also committing to using 100% British beef mince, chicken fillets, semi-skimmed milk and carrots in the price match products.

Last month Asda became the latest supermarket to launch a discounter price-matching scheme, but the first to match both Aldi and Lidl prices.

Asda’s price match covers 287 comparable grocery products.

“We want to reassure our customers we have hundreds of products that are the same price or cheaper – with the quality they’ve come to expect from us – than those available at Aldi and Lidl, which is why we have launched our new price match,” said Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre.

“We hope this new campaign will bring our quality and value into even sharper focus for our customers.”