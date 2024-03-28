Name: Scott Davies

Job title: Founder and MD

Company: Hilltop Honey

What was your first job? Furniture removals at 16.

What’s been your worst job interview? Interviewed at a roof trussing business for an admin role after knowing I could no longer do what I was qualified to do as a bricklayer because of my back injury.

Having failed school miserably and not being a confident person at the time, and not being an office job person, I just sweated the whole time through a blue shirt and sweat patches started appearing, so I pretty much just answered everything quick and ran out of there, bad times.

What was the first music single you bought? By the Way – Red Hot Chili Peppers.

How do you describe your job to your friends? A grand orchestra conductor dressed up as a firefighter.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Visiting beekeepers in remote parts of the world and seeing the impact our business with them has on their lives.

What is the least rewarding part? Paperwork!

What is your motto in life? I have many, but one that is always relevant is ‘shoot for the stars and land on the moon’.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? This is a hard one for me as I get to set the perks!

Do you have any phobias? Not the best with spiders to be fair.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Where do I start and how truthful do I be with this point? I suppose the shelves and the paper tickets.

I appreciate that’s a huge change but feel like retail needs to get in line with online retailing the best it can in terms of the consumer being able to understand and learn about the product more on a digital shelf space or something not just oversold POS.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Beer?

What animal most reflects your personality? Does Taz the Tazmanian Devil from Loony Tunes count?

What’s your favourite film and why? Saving Private Ryan and Pulp Fiction – because they are epic.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I was rolling down a grass bank at the age of 11 or 12 at a school day out, but a dog must have had a dodgy curry the night before.

I rolled though all of it, stank the whole place out for the rest of the trip and had to quarantine on the bus. You can imagine the abuse and how long after it lasted for!



Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Ryan Reynolds – because he’s a genius and his humour is bang on.

What would your death row meal be? Salmon and egg starter, full blown roast beef Sunday dinner with all the trimmings and pigs in blankets. Bread and butter pudding for dessert with a mince pie and a cup of coffee to finish.

I’d die a happy man.