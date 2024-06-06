Name: Iain Muggoch

Job title: Founder

Company: Madame F

What was your first job? ‘Gofer’ for wine legend Tony Laithwaite. It involved me grabbing bottles for photography, handing out memos (yes, that long ago) and doing as I was told – quickly!

What’s been your worst job interview? Thinking I could be a stockbroker after flunking college… even getting an interview was a long shot, but somehow managed to get through the door of one city broker.

Stupidly the night before went out on the lash, and on the day of the interview my hangover was so extreme I couldn’t talk. I was young then.

What was the first music single you bought? Adam and the Ants – Antmusic. A classic for anyone who can remember that far back.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Chief taster of Madame F, bottle washer and master of all jobs that no one else wants to do.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing Madame F in the hands of someone who has personally picked it from a crowded shelf.

What is the least rewarding part? Financing everything and learning the ins and outs of accounting software, trying to make every penny balance.

What is your motto in life? Anything is possible if you believe in it – I seriously believe that if your heart and soul is in a project then you can achieve the world.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A dedicated office space for Madame F rather than my kitchen table.

Do you have any phobias? People who refuse to understand the purpose and values of Madame F.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I deeply believe new startup brands have an amazing opportunity to engage diverse and new customers who are not just looking for discount options.

With better partnership and support from the retailers for us cash-strapped startup brands, we could really support upselling of the wine category.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Endless supply of Madame F Rosé… in magnum… and of course a cold store so it’s always at the right temperature.

What impact has your company’s support had on the LGBTQ+ community? Madame F was born to support the opening of the Queer Britain museum – the UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum celebrating the community’s impact on diversity.

As the official sponsor of the Madame F Queer Britain Art Award, we provide a vital platform for LGBTQ+ artists across the UK. Each bottle of Madame F features the winning design from LGBTQ+ artist Justin Kemp, winner of our inaugural award.

Madame F is more than just a wine brand – it’s a celebration of self-expression and unapologetic individuality.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Getting caught on camera at a party when I was supposed to be supporting a friend’s noble cause.

Which celebrity would you most like on a Pride parade float with you and why? A mash-up of Ian McKellen and Stephen Fry. Who wouldn’t enjoy the company of those two. Endless entertainment.

What would your death row meal be? Peking duck or miso black cod, with a glass of Madame F Rosé.