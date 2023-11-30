Name: Christopher Byrne

Job title: Head of brand, creative and in-store marketing

Company: Co-op

What was your first job? I worked in McDonald’s at 16, and was king of the fries station!

What’s been your worst job interview? I went for a role with an events company, and thought I had relevant experience. Second interview was an absolute disaster, as I just clashed with the person interviewing… I was asked what the last book I read was, and then had to explain who Mel B actually was… Always be your true authentic self.

What was the first music single you bought? Kylie – I Should Be So Lucky. What an era…

How do you describe your job to your friends? In one sentence, helping Co-op customers and members on their shopping journey, making it relevant, making it right.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? We have such a diverse colleague network, and we are involved in quite a lot of Co-op-led initiatives, so for me it’s definitely working with colleagues across our store estate and head office, who make a difference every day.

What is the least rewarding part? The amount of Teams chats and Teams meetings. Definitely a Covid hangover.

What is your motto in life? Always be your true authentic self.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? That I could drive my own train directly in to Manchester – without the delays that come with it.

Do you have any phobias? Heights. I need to sort this…

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? For retailers to have a responsibility beyond direct suppliers. Take full responsibility across the supply chain and the people throughout it. Co-op does this incredibly well.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? My running trainers.

What animal most reflects your personality? Dog – loyal.

What’s your favourite film and why? Muriel’s Wedding. I read a review that called it a feminist masterpiece, but it’s also a great story of one person’s passage to womanhood, and incredible yearning. Sad, funny, it has it all.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Not for public disclosure.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? I think Victoria Beckham and Miriam Margolyes, enjoying a crisp sandwich together, starring our very own Co-op salt & vinegar crisps. There’s a comic genius in force here which would work well.

What would your death row meal be? A proper Sunday lunch.