Presently, Seedlip’s range comprises Seedlip Garden 108, Seedlip Grove 42 and Seedlip Spice 94

Diageo looks to be gearing up to expand its range of products offered under the Seedlip brand, having applied to register a duo of trademarks covering non-alcoholic beverages.

The London-listed spirits giant has made applications with the Intellectual Property Office on behalf of Seedlip Ltd, the company it acquired a majority stake in from Ben Branson in 2019.

The applications fall under trademark class 32 covering non-alcoholic beverages, waters and flavoured waters. They were made on 16 August and published today (1 September).

The names trademarked are “Don’t Mind If I Don’t” and “Drink Interesting”.

No further details about what the products are were forthcoming. When contacted by The Grocer, Diageo declined to comment.

The distilled non-alcoholic spirits are also available in 250ml ready-to-drink cans mixed with tonic.

Promoting low-alcohol and responsible drinking forms a key part of Diageo’s ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ targets. The Johnnie Walker brand owner has made expanding its range of non-alcoholic products a key priority in recent years.

The company now offers 0.0% variants of its Gordon’s and Tanqueray gin brands, as well as Guinness 0.0%, an alcohol-free version of the stout of the same name.

Earlier this week, it added Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% – a zero-alcohol version of the rum brand – to its roster.

It has also partnered with Waitrose to grow the amount of space dedicated to alcohol-free in its supermarkets.

