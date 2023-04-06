Higgidy is set to launch a snacking format for “any time eating” as well as a duo of seasonal quiches.

The NPD, Little Lattices, delivered “tasty mouthfuls of flavour, encased in a light and fluffy butternut squash puff pastry”, according to the brand.

Packs of eight individual Little Latices will be available in two variants: Sweet Potato Katsu Curry; and Spinach, Feta & Red Pepper (rsp: £3.85/160g).

Katsu Curry comprises sweet potato and cauliflower in a mildly spiced curry sauce, topped with black onion seeds; whereas Spinach, Feta & Red Pepper contains spinach and Greek feta, red peppers with a hint of mint and lemon, topped with poppy seeds.

Both will roll into Waitrose and Booths on 19 April. Sweet Potato Katsu Curry will also roll into Ocado and Spinach, Feta & Red Pepper will hit shelves at Sainsbury’s on the same date – with a wider rollout planned for May.

The upmarket pastry brand is also debuting a Roasted Tomato & Basil Quiche (rsp: £4.85/400g) and is bringing back its Smoked Salmon & Spinach Little Quiche (rsp: £3.50/155g) for summer.

Tomato & Basil will roll into Tesco on 10 April before a wider rollout to Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Booths later in the month.

Smoked Salmon & Spinach will also hit the aisles of Tesco on 10 April before Booths and Waitrose in late April and Morrisons in May.

“We’ve seen some strong success with our recent snacking launches and we expect that our lovely new Little Lattices will drive even more growth both for us as a brand and for the category,” said Higgidy CEO Rachel Kelley.

“We are delighted to bring our very popular Smoked Salmon & Spinach Quiche back, and to introduce a new seasonal flavour to our quiche range too – perfect for a light lunch or dinner alongside a tasty salad,” she added.

In February, salad brand Florette and Higgidy launched a marketing partnership in a bid to make shoppers’ budgets go further with cross-brand promotions.

Earlier this year, Higgidy became the “first-ever” non-vegan official sponsor of Veganuary, which it claimed was “testament” to its recent efforts to bolster its plant-based offering.