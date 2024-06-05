Jaffa Cakes has added a limited-edition Cola spin-off – its first non-fruity flavour.

Inspired by cola bottle sweets, the NPD swaps the traditional orange jelly for a cola-flavoured alternative.

It will hit Asda on 10 June, with additional listings to follow in July (rsp: £1.25/10-pack).

The variant will also be available in a cake bar format, which will roll into Tesco on 22 July, followed by additional retailers in August (rsp: £1.80/five-pack).

Jaffa Cakes has added several spin-offs in recent years, including Passion Fruit and Cherry in 2021 and Raspberry in 2023.

Cola, however, responded to the “huge appetite among the next generation of snacking shoppers for something genuinely new and different”, said McVitie’s MD Adam Woolf.

Woolf added he was “very confident this will appeal to shoppers, having come out on top as the best-performing flavour amongst 18 to 34-year-olds in our pre-launch testing”.

The launch will be supported with a major marketing push, including out-of-home advertising, influencer partnerships and in-store activations.

However, it comes after Jaffa Cakes suffered double-digit volume declines in 2023. Unit sales dropped by 18% in the year to 9 September, equivalent to 1.9 million fewer kilos of the treats sold through the tills.