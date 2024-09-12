Lucky Saint is to roll a 500ml bottle of its Unfiltered Lager (rsp: £2.30) into 300 Sainsbury’s stores.

The NPD has launched online today (12 September) and will land in retail from 22 September.

It would enable those choosing to abstain from alcohol to “directly replicate the experience they have with full strength”, the alcohol-free specialist said.

The market for low and no beer was continuing to grow “at pace” Lucky Saint said, pointing to Circana data showing the four weeks to 10 August 2024 were “the biggest ever” for the category.

“The occasions when alcohol-free is consumed are wide ranging,” said Lucky Saint founder Luke Boase. “It’s moved on from being reserved for specific moments like Dry January and midweek occasions, to throughout the week and at all times during the day and evening.”

As the first retailer to list Lucky Saint in 2019, Sainsbury’s was continuing to “support innovation in the alcohol-free category”, Boase said, highlighting its decision to include Lucky Saint in its lunchtime meal deal.

“We’ve had consumers asking for the option of a bigger bottle, which is perfect for those times where you’re after more beer,” Boase said. “By offering a comparable format size of an alcohol-free beer at 500ml, consumers are able to directly replicate the experience they have with full strength.”

The larger format bottle is the first piece of NPD from Lucky Saint since the launch of its Hazy IPA in December.

The brand is the seventh largest in alcohol-free beer, with sales up 91% to £6.2m. [Circana 52 we 10 August 2024]