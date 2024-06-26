McVitie’s has brought together two of its biscuit brands to capitalise on the blonde chocolate trend.

It has unveiled limited-edition Gold Digestives, which are classic digestive biscuits half-coated with golden caramel.

They will hit Sainsbury’s shelves on 7 July (rsp: £1.89/232g), rolling out more widely later in the month. A £1.99 price-marked pack will be available to independent retailers.

According to McVitie’s, the NPD aimed to build on the success of Gold’s debut brand extension, Gold Billions Wafer, which hit shelves last year.

“McVitie’s Gold Digestives have been created with the latest flavour trends in mind to unlock another golden sales opportunity for retailers,” said McVitie’s marketing director James King.

Golden chocolate was only continuing to “grow in popularity”, said King. “So, who better to bring this to biscuits than the nation’s number one?”

“Even better is that an overwhelming 96% of 18-35-year-olds have already expressed intent to purchase McVitie’s Gold Digestives, clearly signalling the opportunity for retailers,” King added [Kantar concept test September 2023].

It comes after McVitie’s owner Pladis recently registered the brand name ‘McVitie’s Zero’ with the Intellectual Property Office under class 30, covering biscuits and wafers.

A spokesman for Pladis told The Grocer McVitie’s Zero related to a reduced-sugar Digestives biscuit available in Turkey, which “we currently have no plans to launch elsewhere”.