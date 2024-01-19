Kit Kat bars made using cocoa mass from beans grown by farmers engaged in Nestlé’s income accelerator programme will hit UK shelves in May.

The cocoa mass used in the treats adhered to “one of the highest traceability standards” – a ‘mixed identity preserved’ model – meaning Nestlé was able to track the entire journey of cocoa beans from origin to factory, while keeping them physically separated from other cocoa sources.

It has been harvested from beans grown by cocoa farmers in Côte d’Ivoire who are participating in Nestlé’s income accelerator programme, which launched in 2022.

The programme aims to close the living income gap of cocoa-farming families and reduce child labour risk, while advancing better agriculture practices and promoting gender equality.

According to Nestlé, it has supported more than 10,000 families in Côte d’Ivoire so far, and is expanding to Ghana this year to include a total of 30,000 families.

By 2030, the programme aims to reach an estimated 160,000 cocoa-farming families in Nestlé’s global cocoa supply chain to create impact at scale.

The improved Kit Kats will hit shelves in 27 European countries, starting this month. They will be available in the UK and Ireland from May 2024.

Nestlé plans to use segregated cocoa butter for all of its Kit Kat chocolate in Europe by mid-2024, with plans to expand to other regions in the coming years.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Nestlé on their journey towards sustainable cocoa sourcing,” said Rainforest Alliance strategic accounts manager Thierry Touchais.

“It’s encouraging to find a company of this scale using a ‘mixed identity preserved’ model in which cocoa can be traced back to Rainforest Alliance-certified farmers engaged in Nestlé’s income accelerator. The approach showcases the potential for positive change in the industry.”

It comes after Nestlé brought back its limited-edition 70% Dark Kit Kat earlier this month, also made with cocoa sourced from the income accelerator.