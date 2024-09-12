Pickles and kimchi brand Vadasz has made its first foray into table sauces.

It has unveiled Kimchi Ketchup, Hot Pepper, and Jalapeno (rsps: £4.50-£4.75/250ml), which are designed specifically to appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Kimchi Ketchup, for instance, contains less than 2g sugar per 250ml bottle, compared to “the average bottle of ketchup”, which contains 78g sugar, according to Vadasz.

Hot Pepper, meanwhile, contains red pepper, scotch bonnet, ground coriander, nutmeg and apple cider vinegar with no added sugar.

Both Kimchi Ketchup and Hot Pepper are live cultured and naturally fermented. They will roll into Waitrose on 18 September.

Jalapeno, meanwhile, is made using a cold brining process to create a “hot yet sweet” sauce. It will launch into Sainsbury’s on 25 September, along with Kimchi Ketchup.

Vadasz said it had “identified a gap for fresh, flavourful and healthy sauces”, so had “set out to create a new range that would bring vibrancy and excitement to the category”.

“Although worth £970m, the ambient sauces category is in volume decline,” said Yvonne Adam, chief marketing officer at Vadasz owner The Compleat Food Group, citing Kantar data [52 w/e 14 May 2024].

Many products in the category were “pasteurised and high in sugar”, which was deterring health-conscious shoppers, she claimed.

“We’re excited to be launching this innovative new range, which is the start of a strong NPD pipeline as we look to transform more categories in other areas of store in the next year,” Adam added.

It comes after Vadasz was named ‘Food Brand of the Year’ at The Grocer Gold Awards 2024.

