All-day brunch chain Wafflemeister has made its retail debut.

It has launched a trio of waffle SKUs – Belgian, Belgian Coated with Chocolate and Toasting – into selected Waitrose stores.

Belgian and Belgian Coated with Chocolate each comprise five waffles (rsp: £2.10/250g-275g).

Toasting, meanwhile, contains four two-packs (rsp: £1.90/4x50g).

The retail launch listing follows the brand’s “success in wholesale and various foodservice sectors”.

Wafflemeister claims it sells “one waffle a second” from over 10,000 locations through its partnerships with major national wholesalers.

It has over 35 of its own sites across the UK in locations including Alton Towers, Legoland and Thorpe Park.

“We’re thrilled to have secured our first major retail listing in Waitrose following the success of the product in foodservice,” said Wafflemeister co-CEO Rikos Leong-Son.

“Our focus is on serving the best waffles in the world and ensuring everyone has access to our great-tasting waffles, whether that’s through a Wafflemeister site or from one of our partners – which we can now proudly say includes Waitrose.

“Ultimately we want everyone to be able to buy our waffles and this entry into retail is the start of the journey to delivering that.”