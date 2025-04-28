The Compleat Food Group has promoted Brian Byrne to the role of chief operating officer.

Effective 1 May, the appointment is a “significant milestone” for the group, as it seeks to strengthen its leadership and operational capabilities to support its ambitious growth strategy.

Byrne joined the Compleat Food Group as chief procurement officer in 2023 and had since played a “pivotal role in transforming the group’s procurement function”, the business said.

In his new role, Byrne will take overall responsibility for the end-to-end supply chain, including planning, sourcing, manufacturing, and delivery.

Byrne brought “extensive experience and a proven track record in driving operational excellence” to the role, said Compleat Food Group.

He has over two decades’ experience working in senior supply chain and buyer roles, across the likes of Fox’s Burton’s Companies UK, Hilton Food Group, Tesco and Dunnes Stores.

“Brian has already made a significant impact since joining us, and his promotion to chief operating officer is a natural next step as we evolve our business,” said Compleat Food Group CEO Nick Field.

“His expertise, leadership and drive for excellence will be instrumental as we continue to build a supply chain that is agile, resilient and built for the future.”

Byrne said: “I’m delighted to take on this new role and help shape the next phase of growth for The Compleat Food Group.

“We have an incredible team and a strong foundation to build upon. I’m excited to work across our supply chain and operational teams to ensure we deliver great food, even more efficiently, to our customers and consumers.”